Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, and cult-related activities during multiple intelligence-led operations across the State.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, the arrests led to the recovery of three firearms, a gun-like VL-Light Electronic Gas Igniter, eight live cartridges, one 7.62mm live ammunition, and other incriminating items.

In one operation on June 22, 2025, operatives of the Command’s Crack Tactical Squad, working alongside Neighbourhood Watch members, arrested 26-year-old Esomchi Ugwu and 19-year-old Kosisochukwu Ukwuani at Enugu-Ngwo in Udi Local Government Area.

A single-barrelled pistol, a cut-to-size gun, and four live cartridges were recovered.

The suspects reportedly confessed to being members of the Black Axe Confraternity.

On the same day, around 3:45 a.m., operatives of the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad recovered a locally made single-barrelled pistol, four live cartridges, and a 7.62mm live round concealed inside a cooking pot at Ndiaga-Ugwuaji, Enugu South LGA.

The owner, identified as Ogbodo Friday Onyekachi, fled upon sighting the police.

He is believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation following the arrest of his accomplice, 26-year-old Izuchukwu Anyanwu Gabriel, also known as “Onye-Amuma.”

In a related incident on June 23, 2025, police officers from the New Haven Division responded to a distress call and recovered a gun-like VL-Light Electronic Gas Igniter, which suspects had used to mimic a firearm during a criminal operation.

The suspects fled the scene and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, commended the officers involved and urged operatives to sustain the momentum in tackling criminal activities across the state.