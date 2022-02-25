Enugu Govt bans Keke, Okada, Tipper-Truck operation in three LGAs

The Enugu State Government has banned forthwith the operation of Tricycle (Keke), Motorcyle (Okada) and Tipper-Truck in all communities in Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

The state government also banned the operation of Tricycle, Motorcyle and Tipper-Truck in the following communities/neighbourhoods in Enugu South LGA; Amechi Uno, Amechi Awkunanaw, Amechi Uwani, Obeagu Main, Obeagu Uno, Centenary City/Obunagu, Obeagu, One day, Garki, Akwuke, Ugwuaji, Ndiagu Onunyo, Maryland and Ikiriki.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, disclosed that the decision was sequel to an emergency Security Council meeting held in Enugu State Government House, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 “on the heels of the recent spike in insecurity in parts of the state and Executive Order No.1: 2022 dated 24th February, 2022”.

Advertisement

The statement enjoined members of the public to comply with the Order as the Security Agencies in the State have been directed to enforce it.

The affected areas have witnessed pockets of security issues, hence the restrictions order to enable the security operation arrest the situation.