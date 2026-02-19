Enugu State Police Command has confirmed a tragic incident that occurred at Awhum Community, Udi Local Government Area of the State....

The incident was reportedly involved a large tree that fell at the Awhum Village/Market Square on two vehicles, killing eleven passengers onboard.

This was made Public in a press statement made available to newsmen by the command’s spokesperson SP Daniel Ndukwe in Enugu

The statement reads in part that upon receiving the report, operatives attached to 9th Mile Division swiftly responded, with the assistance of community members, rescued four persons trapped in the vehicles and secured the scene.

Regrettably, the eleven other victims were reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital but were later confirmed dead by the resident medical doctors.

Police public relations officer revealed that their preliminary findings indicate that the vehicles had conveyed passengers from Old Park, Enugu, and were heading to various villages within the Awhum/Okpatu axis.

He said the vehicle had a stopped over to drop off passengers when the tree, weakened by heavy rainfall, strong winds, and apparent internal decay, collapsed on them.

SP Ndukwe emphasised that the state Commissioner commiserates with the families of the deceased and the entire Awhum Community over the unfortunate incident.

He advised community leaders and residents across the State to regularly inspect and maintain large or aging trees around markets, motor parks, schools, and residential areas, particularly during the rainy season, to prevent similar tragedies.