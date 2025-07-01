The Renewed Hope Solarisation Project of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is gaining traction, with tertiary institutions and hospitals set to benefit nationwide.

Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdullahi, received the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting focused on energy innovation and policy implementation to improve lives across the country.

Dr. Abdullahi highlighted the Commission’s mandate and the National Energy Master Plan — a roadmap for Nigeria’s clean energy transition. He also acknowledged President Tinubu’s support, especially the recent approval of the Renewed Hope Solarisation Project, aimed at powering institutions in all 36 states with solar energy.

Governor Ododo praised the DG’s leadership in clean energy development and described him as a proud ambassador of Kogi State.

The visit ended with the formal presentation of the National Energy Policy and Master Plan gazettes to the Governor.

The Solarisation Project is expected to significantly improve energy access and sustainability in public institutions across Nigeria.