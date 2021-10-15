Breaking News

Endsars Lagos inquiry Panel awards 91 million naira to 17 petitioners

Latest Breaking News About ENDSARS Panel in Lagos: Lagos ENDSARS Panel awards N91 Million to 17 petitioners Petitioners awarded COMPENSATION BY LAGOS ENDSARS PANEL

The Lagos State judicial panel on restitution for EndSARS abuses awards 91 million naira to 16 petitioners, dismisses one petition for lack of merit.

The families of late Eric okwaji, late Gregory Egwu, late Felix lucky, late ayuub Azeez and late Charles otoo all received 10 million naira each for the unlawful killings of their loved ones by SARS and other police operatives.
While 15 year old
Mariam shobukola received 8 million naira for being hit by a stray bullet in February 2020.

Other petitioners received cheques ranging from one million to nine million naira.

While Michael Okoli’s petition was dismissed for lack of merit.

The panel also heard petitions from 13 serving police officers including ACP Gbolahan Olugbeyi, who is in charge of Area J police station, which he says was destroyed by hoodlums in October last year. He added that he was also shot in the leg and had to resort to traditional medicine for treatment.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Senate reverses self, to screen CBN deputy governors, others

TVCN
Mar 13, 2018

The Senate has granted a waiver to the executive branch of government by deciding to reverse its earlier…

NSCDC intercepts adulterated petroleum products in Rivers

TVCN
Jul 29, 2020

Chinese-Premier-TVCNews

China’s economic strength reaches new high over past 5 years: premier

TVCN
Mar 5, 2018

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country's economic strength has reached new high over the past five…

paolo-gentiloni-tvcnews

Italy PM plans to shift military forces from Iraq to Niger

TVCN
Dec 24, 2017

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Sunday (December 24) he would propose to parliament transferring…

TVC News Special Reports

Lagos State Government presents pictorial report of destruction aftermath #ENDSARS protest in Lagos

11 Nov 2020 12.08 pm

The Lagos State government has compiled…

Continue reading

President Buhari expresses disgust over coverage of #ENDSARS protest by CNN, BBC

09 Dec 2020 8.53 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed…

Continue reading

Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara youth protest against #EndSARS

12 Oct 2020 12.10 pm

Youth groups in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara…

Continue reading