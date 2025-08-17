The Emir of Zuru, Major General Muhammadu Sami , has passed away in the early hours of Sunday at about 4:15am in London. ...

The Emir of Zuru, Major General Muhammadu Sami , has passed away in the early hours of Sunday at about 4:15am in London.

The Monarch died at the age of 81 where he was receiving medical treatment after a brief illness.

Sami was a former military governor of Bauchi State during the regime of Muhammadu Buhari from 1984 to 1985.

The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the state, with many paying tribute to the late monarch’s leadership and service to the people of Zuru Emirate and Kebbi State.

The Kebbi state government extends condolences to his immediate family, the Zuru emirate and the entire people of Kebbi state and prays to Allah to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He left behind four wives and seven children.

Burial arrangements will be announced soon as the Kebbi mourns.