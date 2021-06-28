Emirates has announced that it may resume flight operations between India and Dubai on July 7, citing an increase in COVID instances in the Asian country.

Emirates suspended all operational flights from India in April due to a ban imposed by the UAE government.

A traveler on Twitter, Ashikk, asked Emiartes, “Dear Emirates, Can we get a clear update on the flight from India to the United Arab Emirates? The embargo of flights from India to the United Arab Emirates has been prolonged to the end of July, please advise…”

Emirates Support, the airline’s help desk, responded, “Hi Ashik, our flights from India are available from the of 7th July onwards. Given the dynamics of the situation, changes can happen anytime.”

The airline urged everyone to follow its website for latest travel updates.

Emirates also confirmed to Syed Afreed, who asked if India cases are down…, delta plus variant is not spreading because 32 crore people in India are vaccinated, and all the state are concern about this strategy, situation is okay in the nation. Please open the flight for tourist also, before July 7.”

Emirates said, Hi Syed, we at present do have flights scheduled to operate from the 07th of July.

“However, we don’t have any updates yet on the travel protocols or if the suspension will be extended. Please continue monitoring our website for all the latest travel updates. Thanks.”

The UAE has made it plain that only residents who have been vaccinated will be permitted to enter the country.

The UAE authorities have approved the Covishield vaccine for Indian travelers.

In India, the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is marketed under the brand name Covishield.