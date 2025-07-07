The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari , has mourned over the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Oba Olakulehin who died on Monday 7th July 2025....

Emir Sulu-Gambari, in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona, described the death of Oba Olakulehin as the will of Almighty Allah.

He described the one year reign of the deceased as peaceful and valuable to the sustainance of the cultural heritage and tradition of the people of Ibadan and Oyo State in general.

Emir Sulu-Gambari however commiserates with the immediate and extended family members of His Royal Majesty, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan-In-Council, the Oyo State Traditional Rulers Council, government and good people of Oyo State over the unfortunate incidence.

He prayed Almighty God to repose the soul of the monarch and give the people of the ancity city of Ibadan and humanity at large the patience to bear the great loss.