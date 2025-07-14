The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has described the 65 years reign of late Oba Sikiru Adetona as the Awujale of Ijebuland as a remarkable legacy for tradition, culture and national cohesion....

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari stated this in his condolence mesage issued on Monday by his spokesman, Abdulazeez Arowona.

The Emir noted that the late Traditional ruler lived for his people and ruled them with utmost love and attracted significant development not only to Ijebuland alone but to the entire nation as one of the highly respected monarch.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari noted that, “His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona brought people together beyond the soil of Ijebuland, he unified human race through quality and exceptional leadership skills and he tried his best as a traditional ruler throughout his 65 years reign on the throne.

“He contributed significantly and promoted cultural heritage at the local and global scenes. His passing has indeed marked the end of an era.”

The Emir however extended the condolences of the people of Ilorin Emirate as well as the entire members of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council to the late Awujale’s families, government and people of Ogun State over the death of Oba Adetona.

He prayed Almighty Allah to accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Al-janatul firdaos.