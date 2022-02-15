Emir of Ilorin condoles Sultan over Magaji Ngarin’s death

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, has commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, over the demise of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto who died over the Weekend.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari who expresed sadness over the death of Magaji Hassan Danbaba, the only surviving grandson of the late Premier of Northern Region and Sardaunan Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, described the incident as unfortunate and monumental loss to humanity.

In a condolence message issued on Saturday by his Spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir described the deceased as a highly respected traditional chief who has touched many souls through his social connections and economic endowments.

According to him, ” Inna lillahi Waina Ilaehi Rooojihun, Magaji Hassan Danbaba will forever be remembered for his generosity, steadfastness and humility. His death is a colossal loss to humanity in general and to the Sokoto caliphate in particular.

“I commiserate with His Eminence, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, government and people of Sokoto State, families, associates and friends of the deceased over the death of Magaji Hassan Danbaba.”

The Emir prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, admit him into