The Federal Government has begun emergency repairs on key highways and bridges across the country, following a directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevent the collapse of critical infrastructure.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, announced today that urgent rehabilitation is underway across all six geo-political zones. One of the most significant developments is the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos to heavy-duty vehicles, due to structural concerns.

“We’ve shut the bridge to heavy trucks. It’s safe for light vehicles, but structural maintenance is ongoing.”

Other projects in the South-West include Carter Bridge, Iddo Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and Lagos-Badagry Road, all receiving urgent attention.

and North-West, emergency works are targeting damaged sections of the Kano-Maiduguri Expressway, the Kebbe Bridge in Sokoto, and other flood-prone roadsm any already re-awarded and under reconstruction.

The Minister also confirmed palliative work on the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, while in the South-South, the Benin-Asaba corridor is under construction through a Public-Private Partnership.

Responding to a viral video showing a cracked section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Senator Umahi clarified that the damage was on a sand-filled shoulder, not the main carriageway—and dismissed claims of structural failure.

The Ministry of Works says all interventions are part of the Renewed Hope agenda, with support from President Tinubu to ensure safe and efficient road networks nationwide.