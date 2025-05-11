All Souls Secondary School has won the maiden edition of Ekiti State AGILE games in the basketball category.

The school won both the male and female category of the competition will represent Ekiti State in the national competition which comes up soon.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the keenly contested final batch, the State Coordinator of Adolescent girls initiative for learning and empowerment Yewande Adesua said the competition is part of efforts to encourage adolescents to participate in sports.

Coaches and players emphasized the need for parents to support theur children’s aspirations in sports.