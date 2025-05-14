In a bold step to further enhance security of lives and property across the state, Ekiti State Government has begun the process of recruiting over 500 personnel into the Amotekun Corps, Agro-Marshals, and Anti-Gracing Task Force.

The recruitment process which is geared towards reinforcing the state’s ability to curb criminal activities, protect farmers as well as enforce anti-gracing laws effectively, began in Ado- Ekiti on Tuesday.

Speaking with journalists during the screening exercise, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Brigadier-Gen Ogundana Ebenezer (rtd) said the exercise is a critical step towards beefing up the security architecture of the state and expand personnel aimed at addressing the growing security challenges across the country, particularly in rural communities.

Gen. Ogundana emphasized that the recruitment drive is not only a response to security threats but also a proactive step in ensuring the realisation of government’s vision for a robust agricultural sector by strengthening security around the farms and in the grassroots.

He explained that the screening exercise and the recruitment process for the new personnel is being carefully considered for local knowledge and familiarity with the terrain.

He added that deploying security personnel that are well familiar with their environment would greatly improve surveillance and intelligence gathering.