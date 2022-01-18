Eight persons die in road accident in Ondo

No fewer than eight persons have died in a road road accident which occurred along Ondo-Ore Expressway at Bagbe in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday.

Several others also sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident.

TVC news gathered that the accident involved an 18-passenger Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ARC 616 XA and a truck with no number plate .

An eyewitness said the crash occurred when the bus was trying to overtake another vehicle, thereby colliding with the truck at the other lane of the road.

The incident was said to have caused traffic logjam for several hours and it took the intervention of the men of the Ondo Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the policemen before the road was cleared.

An officer of the FRSC, on condition of anonymity , said the accident happened as a result of speed limit violation and dangerous overtaking on the part of the vehicles involved.

He said those who lost their lives had been taken to the mortuary of a hospital while the injured too were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said the victims had been taken to the hospita