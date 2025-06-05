The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged Muslim faithful to reflect on the values of sacrifice, faith, and unity that define Eid-el-kabir festival.

In a goodwill message by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Bolaji Akinola, the minister extended warm greetings to the Muslims and the people of Osun State on the occasion of the 2025 Eid el-Kabir,

Adegboyega Oyetola described Eid el-Kabir as a time of deep spiritual significance, rooted in the legacy of total submission to the will of Allah which reminds muslims of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering obedience and devotion to God.

He described the season as a sacred time to renew their faith, extend compassion to others, and rededicate themselves to service — both to God and to humanity.

The Minister commended the resilience and industrious spirit of the people of Osun State, urging citizens across religious and political divides to use the season to foster harmony, mutual respect, and collective progress in the state.

He also paid special tribute to APC members, leaders, and loyalists in the state, acknowledging their steadfast commitment to the ideals of the party.

“I salute the dedication of our APC family in Osun — your loyalty, perseverance, and unwavering belief in the progressive vision of our great party are deeply appreciated. Let this celebration be a moment of reflection, a call to deepen our unity, and a recommitment to the noble cause of building a greater Osun and a stronger Nigeria,”.

Adegboyega Oyetola also emphasized the importance of reaching out to the needy and upholding the social values that Islam promotes during Eid, noting that sacrifice is not only symbolic but practical — through acts of kindness, generosity, and community support.

The Minister prayed for peace and progress across the state and nation, asking Allah to accept the sacrifices of the faithful and grant leaders the wisdom to guide with integrity and compassion.