The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has deployed more than 1,300 officers across Jigawa State to keep residents safe during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The NSCDC Command in Jigawa has confirmed that 1,350 personnel have been sent to all 27 Local Government Areas in a major security operation ahead of the Sallah holiday.

The State Commandant, Bala Bawa Bodinga, told reporters in Dutse that the move is part of a wider effort to protect lives and property during the festive period.

He said officers will be posted at prayer grounds, markets, motor parks, recreation centres, and other busy areas across the state.

Security will also be tightened around critical infrastructure and known trouble spots.

Special units including the Counter-Terrorism Squad, Disaster Management Team, Intelligence Unit, and the Armed Squad are part of the deployment.

Their role is to provide surveillance, gather intelligence, and respond quickly to emergencies.

Mr Bodinga warned that anyone planning to cause trouble during the celebration will be arrested and prosecuted.

He urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and report anything suspicious.

Emergency numbers have been shared across all NSCDC divisional offices.

The operation aims to prevent crime, maintain order, and ensure a peaceful celebration for thousands of Muslim faithful expected to gather during Eid.

It also supports broader national efforts to improve internal security and strengthen public trust in law enforcement during high-risk periods.