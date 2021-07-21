Nasiru lahil Li Fatih society NASFAT, a faith-based organization, has joined Nigerians and other Muslims around the world in celebrating Eid-ul-Kabir.

President of NASFAT Alh. Olaniyi Yusuf, congratulated all Muslims and thanks Allah for allowing them to witness this year’s Eid. He stated that this time period has been described as the best of days in Allah’s eyes. “There are no days on which righteous deeds are more beloved to Allah than these ten days,” our Prophet Muhammad (saw) said. [Bukhari]

According to him, the last of these 10 days is the Eid day where we observe the Eid prayer, listen to the sermon, sacrifice animals and feed the needy.

He said the situation in the world calls for sober reflections and there is need for us to take heed from the life lessons of one of the great personalities this festival is revolved around, Prophet Ibrahim, who alluded to the importance of security of lives and properties when he said: “O my Lord, make this city one of peace and security (Q14:35).

In his message, NASFAT Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul Azeez Onike said the deen of Islam attaches importance to safety of lives and properties. To underscore this fact, Salat, as compulsory and structured as we know it, is allowed to be done in a special way different from the normal situation, in peculiar moments, so as not to compromise safety of lives and properties.

Quran 4:102 “.. (O Messenger!) If you are among the believers and rise (in the state of war) to lead the Prayer for them, let a party of them stand with you to worship, keeping their arms. When they have performed their prostration, let them go behind you, and let another party who have not prayed, pray with you, remaining on guard and keeping their arm…”Also is Hajj: Q2:196 “Perform the pilgrimage and the pious visit for Allah. If you are forcibly prevented, make whatever sacrifice is feasible.”

He called on government at all levels, traditional and religious leaders, and all concerned stakeholders to join efforts to improve the security situation in the country and intensify efforts to secure the lives and properties of all persons irrespective of their locations in Nigeria.

According to him, we also need to use this occasion to pray for succor for the people in Europe and other parts of the world, who have suffered various degrees of deaths and damages arising from the recent deadly floods.

On the dreaded Covid-19 Delta variant which impact is spreading so fast, he urged all Nigerians to maintain all the health protocols which the authorities have set for us and also get vaccinated. These will stop the spread of the virus.

He prayed that The Almighty Allah preserve our lives in good health.