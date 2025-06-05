Kebbi State Government has disbursed about N337 million to women from all parts of the 21 local government areas to enjoy the Sallah celebration.

Three women were said to have been selected from the 3743 polling units totalling 11229 in the state and presented with N30,000 per person.

Disbursing the money in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State APC Chairman, Abubakar Kana Zuru, thanked Governor Nasir Idris for approving the release of the funds in the spirit of magnanimity for the festive period.

Adding that the antecedent of the Governor has again come to light, his penchant to improve the wellbeing of all communities is manifest.

Kana Zuru further state that they made sure that no political leader including himself, Commissioners or other public office holder include his wife, sister or relations, this gesture is for the benefit of women at the grassroots.

“All political office holders are in a position to assist their families and close relations, that’s why we restricted the disbursement to women in need, to enable them enjoy sumptuous and tasty SALLAH meals”, Kana remarked.