The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Olusegun Omosanyin has extended warm greetings to all Muslim faithful and the residents of Cross River State as they prepare to celebrate the 2025 Eid-El-Kabir.

The Commissioner has also directed robust patrols and visibility policing across the state to ensure a safe and peaceful holiday.

CP Omosanyin has charged Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Units with maintaining public order and ensuring citizens can celebrate without fear or disruption.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, the Command will not tolerate any actions that threaten public peace, and will act decisively against any individuals or groups attempting to cause unrest during or after the festivities.

The CP also called on residents to continue supporting the police and other security agencies in their shared responsibility to uphold peace and safety across the state.

The Command wishes everyone a joyful and hitch-free Eid-El-Kabir celebration.