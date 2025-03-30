The Chief Imam of Dutse Central Mosque, Abubakar Sani, has urged Northern Nigerians to rethink their approach to raising children in light of the country’s growing socio-economic challenges.

Speaking during his Eid sermon, he warned against having more children than parents can responsibly care for, stressing the dangers of neglect and its impact on society.

Dr. Abubakar Sani lamented the widespread habit of having children without considering financial capacity.

He emphasised that Islam discourages reckless procreation without the ability to provide proper care, as it contributes to social problems like terrorism, drug abuse, and other vices.

The Chief Imam reminded parents that raising children is not just about giving birth but also about ensuring their well-being, education, and moral upbringing.

He called on Muslims to uphold the teachings and traditions of Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings be upon him), stressing that unity and discipline are key to a progressive society.

He further noted that the only way out of the country’s socio-economic difficulties is for people to turn back to Islamic principles of honesty, responsibility, and communal support.

In his address the Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, reiterated the Chief Imam’s call, urging Muslims to put into practice the lessons learned during Ramadan.

He reminded the faithful that only good deeds will be rewarded by Allah and encouraged them to continue acts of kindness, discipline, and self-restraint beyond the holy month.

The governor, alongside thousands of Muslim faithful, observed the two Raka’at Eid prayer at the Dutse Eid ground, joining worshippers in celebrating the end of Ramadan with renewed commitment to faith and good conduct.

As Nigerians celebrate Eid, the call for responsible parenthood, unity, and the application of Ramadan lessons remains critical.

Religious leaders and political figures continue to stress the importance of discipline, care, and faith as guiding principles for a better society.