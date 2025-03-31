The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

He acknowledged the spiritual significance of this period, urging all Nigerians to sustain the virtues of self-discipline and compassion fostered during Ramadan.

He has also directed security deployments across the country to ensure a peaceful celebration.

He asked Nigerians to remain law-abiding and celebrate in an atmosphere of peace, calling on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.