Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has felicitated with Muslims throughout Nigeria and people of the State.

The Governor in a heartfelt message called for solidarity, increased charity and a renewed faith.

Governor Sani restated the administration’s objectives to improve urban infrastructure, reform rural areas, and advance economic growth, security, and youth and women’s empowerment initiatives.

Governor Sani called for prayers for President Bola Tinubu, expressing support for his economic reforms aimed at resetting Nigeria’s path to prosperity.

He also urged citizens to strengthen communal bonds, extend generosity to the less privileged, and pray for lasting peace and progress in Kaduna State amid current challenges.