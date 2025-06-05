The National President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Prince Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem, has extended warm greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and around the world on the occasion of Eid-el-Adha, urging the faithful to embrace the true spirit of sacrifice, unity, and compassion.

In a heartfelt message titled “Eid Mubarak to All Muslims Worldwide”, Prince Kazeem reflected on the significance of Eid al-Adha, drawing inspiration from the unwavering obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son Ismail (AS) as recorded in the Qur’an. He noted that their act of submission to Allah’s will is a timeless lesson in faith, piety, and selflessness, especially in challenging times.

“As we celebrate this holy festival, let us remember that true sacrifice lies in serving others, sharing our blessings, and upholding the values of brotherhood and charity,” he said. He urged Muslims to show generosity to the needy, promote unity, and strengthen communal bonds, especially during economic hardship.

Prince Kazeem also used the occasion to reiterate the mission and ethos of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, emphasizing the importance of da’wah, education, and service to humanity. Quoting the Qur’an (3:101), he encouraged all Muslims to “hold firmly to Allah,” stating that true guidance lies in unwavering devotion and moral integrity.

Turning to the state of the nation, the Islamic leader called on government at all levels to intensify reform efforts, tackle inflation, and pursue inclusive economic policies that will ease the burden on ordinary Nigerians. He also emphasized the need for improved security, stating that “every Nigerian should be able to live, work, and worship without fear.”

Concluding his message, Prince Kazeem prayed for peace, healing, and prosperity for Nigeria and the global Muslim Ummah. He urged all Muslims to celebrate Eid with gratitude, humility, and prayers for a better future, adding, “May Allah accept our sacrifices and grant mercy to all.”