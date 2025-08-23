The leadership of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by President Julius Malema, has arrived in Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference. On arrival, Malema and his delegation were received by Chief Babatunde Ogala (SAN), Chairman of the N...

The leadership of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by President Julius Malema, has arrived in Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference.

On arrival, Malema and his delegation were received by Chief Babatunde Ogala (SAN), Chairman of the NBA Conference Logistics Committee.

The NBA had earlier announced Malema as the keynote speaker for this year’s conference, which will run from August 22 to 30, 2025. The event is expected to bring together legal professionals, policymakers, and thought leaders for robust discussions on law, governance, and nation-building.

With the theme “Stand Out, Stand Tall,” the 2025 conference seeks to promote bold leadership, accountability, and innovation within the legal profession and beyond. Malema, renowned for his strong advocacy on economic justice, Pan-Africanism, and governance, is expected to deliver an inspiring and thought-provoking address that resonates with the conference’s vision.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most influential political figures, Malema has consistently championed policies aimed at reducing inequality, advancing social justice, and strengthening African unity. His presence at the NBA conference is expected to spark engaging conversations on the continent’s shared challenges and opportunities.