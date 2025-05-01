Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has criticised the country’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, for failing to comply with best practices, rules, and regulations, stating that it is one of the gateways to corruption in Nigeria.

He made the observation in Abuja while addressing a delegation from the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, led by its Executive Vice Chairman, Khalil Halilu at the Commission’s headquarters.

He pointed out that government agencies and private concerns in Nigeria are falling short of compliance with established regulations, making them prone to compromises, abuses and corruption.

He said “If there’s anything most of our MDAs are lacking, it is the issue of compliance. We don’t comply, and that is a problem.

“There is lack of compliance in the process of award of contract, management processes, financial regulations and all that. Most agencies don’t comply and that’s what leads to corruption and financial crimes.

“When you don’t comply, it’s a breach. And the moment there is a breach, it gives room for anything. And you will discover that others who have been waiting and watching you will now take advantage of that and perpetrate more evil that you can never envisage” he said.

While applauding the current NASENI leadership for its strides and especially for developing Corruption Risk Assessment, CRA and Standard Operating Procedure, SOP in conjunction with the EFCC, Olukoyede noted that the readiness of NASENI staff to be guided by the documents was of more paramount importance. He assured the Agency of EFCC’s continuous support.

“CRA is good, but the CRA will not bring any change except if the people are ready to change and follow due process. I want to salute your courage for the modest achievements you have made in the course of your stay in the office”, he said.

Halilu who expressed delight with the good working relationship between the two agencies disclosed that the visit was to express NASENI’s gratitude to the EFCC and to plead for the sustenance of the goodwill from the Commission.

“One of the early things I did when I took over the seat was to invite EFCC to come and see our processes and procedures and how we can further strengthen them. So we just came here to thank you for the relationship”, he said.

The process of formulating NASENI’s CRA and SOP began in 2022 with a composition of a joint team, made of nine EFCC officers and 10 officials of NASENI. Work on the documents was concluded late last year. The SOP emerged as a 1900 page document, compiled in 45 booklets.

Halilu said the project is a great achievement for NASENI.