The anti-corruption war of the Buhari administration has suffered a major setback with the withdrawal of corruption charges against Dauda Lawal in court on the ground that he could not be arraigned alone.

The case involving 153 million USD fraud against Nigeria was withdrawn by lawyers acting on the orders of the new management of the EFCC, the court consequently discharged and acquitted Dauda Lawal.

Wahab Shittu was the lead prosecuting counsel with another well-known counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, also part of the EFCC legal team.

He is on indefinite suspension by the Salami Panel just as he was partially recalled to handle only the P$ ID case.

The prosecution had earlier asked for an adjournment of the case till the 7th on technical grounds which was granted by the court.

The withdrawal of the case by the prosecution was based on two grounds (1) the need for further investigation (2) the defendant ought not to be charged alone but with others at large.

The defense had no objection but wanted the defendant to be discharged and acquitted to enable them to start afresh after the intended investigation.