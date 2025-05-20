Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has handed over the forfeited Estate located in Lokogoma, Abuja, containing over 740 buildings of Terraces, duplexes, blocks of flats, and semi-detached duplexes, linked the former CBN governor to Minister of Housing.

The building will soon be available for purchase by interested Nigerian buyers as the government seeks to recoup its money.

Minister of Housing and Urban DevelopmentAhmed Musa Dangiwa, noted that the housing units will be sold through a clear and competitive process.

This procedure will be promoted extensively and overseen through the Renewed Hope Portal.