The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has grilled the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) Mrs. Yewande Sadiku for about nine hours.

She was interrogated for alleged abuse of office, bordering largely on suspicious award of contracts.

According to a source at the commission, the NIPC boss volunteered statement to a team of operatives.

The source however said there were still many grounds to be covered.

But it was unclear if the NIPC boss will be detained or not as at press time.

When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed her presence in the commission but declined further comments.