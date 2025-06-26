The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has interrogated Abuja-based businesswoman, Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, over her alleged involvement in a high-profile appointment and contract scam.

Tejuosho, founder of Haleems Integrated Services Limited, was reportedly questioned after several victims accused her of fraudulently obtaining money under false pretences, promising federal appointments and lucrative government contracts.

According to Chief Tolu Babaleye, counsel to one of the victims, Tejuosho allegedly operated an elaborate scheme involving forged documents and fake appointment letters. He further claimed she falsely presented herself as an aide to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to bolster her credibility.

“The court had earlier recommended her for prosecution on charges bordering on Advance Fee Fraud, Criminal Diversion of Funds, Criminal Breach of Trust, and Cheating,” Babaleye said.

He also alleged that Tejuosho used her humanitarian and NGO affiliations as a front to win the trust of unsuspecting victims.

EFCC spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale, confirmed that Tejuosho was invited for questioning and has since been released on administrative bail under strict conditions. He added that investigations are ongoing and that she may be formally arraigned in court in the coming weeks.

The commission also urged other potential victims to come forward, reaffirming its commitment to tackling all forms of financial crime.