The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared a 41-year-old Elite Bitar wanted in connection with the alleged fraud on online trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange.

In a post on its X handle, the EFCC says the suspects last known address was in the Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos State.

The commission wants anyone with useful information about his whereabouts to contact any of its offices.

The EFCC earlier declared eight persons wanted over their alleged involvement in a fraudulent scheme linked to CBEX.

The Federal High Court in Abuja also granted the agency’s request to arrest and detain persons found promoting the scheme.