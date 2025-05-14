The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Mr. Ola Olukoyede has reiterated the Commission’s commitment to the promotion of integrity, transparency and accountability in the country.

He restated this during a strategy session on the restructuring of Integrity Icon Nigeria (IIN) Awards, held at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The EFCC Chairman who was represented by the Head of Enlightenment Unit of the Commission, Assistant Commander of the EFCC II, Aisha Mohammed, described the Integrity Icon Nigeria Awards as “an innovative effort aimed at relaunching our country on the path of global respectability.”

Olukoyede who stated that integrity was a core value of the EFCC, noted that there was no better way to drive development in the country than through the promotion of ethical conducts.

He urged the organisers of the award, Accountability Lab to be meticulous in the selection process, stating that the credibility of the nominees would further lift the value and prestige of the award.

While charging all Nigerians to get involved in efforts geared towards national image rebuilding and ethical reawakening, he recommended a strategic partnership between Accountability Lab and the National Orientation Agency, NOA to further amplify the message of integrity across the country.

The Public Policy and Research Officer of Accountability Lab Nigeria, Mnenga Shiiwua, expressed appreciation for the support the IIN award has received over the years, noting that since its inception, it has recognised 40 civil servants over an eight years period, “naming and faming” five icons annually through support from the MacArthur Foundation.

“The campaign has helped shift conversations around accountability from a focus on negative narratives about civil servants to one that celebrates positive examples of ethical leadership in the public sector,” he said.

In his goodwill message on behalf of SERVICOM, Tony Ochelegbe commended Accountability Lab for its efforts and pledged SERVICOM’s assistance in helping reach Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, during the nomination process of the award.

“SERVICOM is excited with what Accountability Lab is doing. Wherever you find any government agency inaccessible to you, SERVICOM will play a role in helping you reach out to such MDAs so that you can effectively evaluate your nominees,” he said.

The event attracted participants from ICPC, NOA and civil society organizations, which made inputs on how to strengthen the campaign’s structure and outreach of the award.

The Integrity Icon Nigeria award, a global initiative of Accountability Lab is a citizen-driven effort to spotlight honest civil servants and generate national dialogue around integrity, honesty, and responsibility in governance.

The session on restructuring the procedures of the award is aimed at improving the impact and sustainability of the initiative and provide opportunities to examine lessons learned and make room for a more inclusiveness in line with Chatham House’s recommendation on recognition and reward systems.