The operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr. Moses Thomas Sule, and 14 other members for alleged money laundering.

The 14 members are Gwottson Fom, Sani Abubakar, Jwe Philip Gwom, Thomas Dantong, Happiness Mathew Akawu, Cornelius Dotyok, Agbalak Ibrahim, and others.

The former legislators were arrested following claims by some concerned citizens of the state against them for allegedly violating the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and abuse of procurement processes.

Investigation showed that the former legislators spent only six months in office and the state government bought several luxury vehicles for them in their official capacities.

Investigation further showed that the said vehicles are valued at N2.5 billion.

Upon leaving office, the vehicles were meant to be returned to the state government but were taken away by the legislators, and all efforts to retrieve them have proved abortive.

They will soon be arraigned in court.