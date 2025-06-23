A former Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Limited, Umar Ajiya Isa has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in connection with alleged $7.2billion fraud linked with the rehabilitation of the Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt Refineries.

Also in the custody of the EFCC is Jimoh Olasunkanmi, former Managing Director of Warri Refinery.

Mr Ajiya, as CFO, was in charge of release of funds for the Turn Around Maintenance of the three Refineries and all the key officials involved in the Maintenance and other officials involved in other key NNPC Projects are being investigated for alleged abuse of office, corruption, diversion of funds and kickbacks from contractors.

Other officials involved are, Tunde Bakare, MD, Warri Refinery, Ahmed Adamu Dikko, former MD, Port Harcourt Refinery and Ibrahim Monday Onoja, former MD, Port Harcourt Refinery.