Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested Sirajo Jaja, the Accountant General of Bauchi State for alleged N70billion fraud.

He was arrested in Abuja on March 17th 2025 alongside Aliyu Abubakar of Jasfad Resources Enterprise, an unlicensed bureau de change operator and Sunusi Sambo, a Point of Sale operator.

They were arrested in connection with investigations of alledged money laundering, diversion of public funds and missapropriation to the tune of N70billion.

The Commission is investigating the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed regarding the matter.

Already, investigations showed that cash withdrawal of N59billion had been made through various bank accounts opened and operated by the Accountant General on behalf of the state government.

The money was moved to Mr Abubakar and Mr Sambo, who in turn made cash payments to party agents and associates of the governor.

The BDC operator, Abubakar earlier jumped bail and has now been rearrested.

EFCC Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the arrest.