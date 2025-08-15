The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five men in Akwa Ibom State over alleged illegal mining and transportation of ilmenite, popularly known as “black sand.”...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five men in Akwa Ibom State over alleged illegal mining and transportation of ilmenite, popularly known as “black sand.”

The suspects — Samuel Eshiet Akwa, Willie Peter Uboko, Muhammed Tukur, Salmannu Ibrahim and Jaafar Adam — were intercepted while conveying 1,200 bags of the mineral in a truck.

They reportedly presented only a waybill showing the consignment belonged to WillJane Global Ventures Limited, a firm allegedly owned by Uboko.

According to the EFCC’s Uyo Zonal Directorate, preliminary investigations indicate that Uboko has been operating without a mining licence for about four years, moving ilmenite to undisclosed destinations.

At the time of their arrest, the men claimed they were en route to Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to deliver the consignment.

The EFCC said the operation followed weeks of surveillance along the coastal lines of Mkpanak in Ibeno Local Government Area.

It added that the suspects are cooperating with investigators and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the probe.