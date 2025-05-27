The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned three employees of a first-generation bank and four alleged accomplices before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, over their alleged involvement in a ₦8.5 billion fraud.

The defendants — Samuel Ihechukwu Asiegbu, Fabian Chizaram Onyeimachi, and Kingsley Kelechi Ejim — were arraigned on Friday alongside Hanna Okunlola Adesokan, Hamza Zakariya, Achionu Chukwuka Ubaku, and Sunday Osademe on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretence.

According to the EFCC, the accused persons, along with others currently at large, conspired to manipulate bank data to unlawfully divert funds from accounts domiciled in Wema Bank Nigeria Plc for personal gain.

One of the charges reads: “That you… and other persons at large, sometime in January 2025, conspired amongst yourselves to cause loss of property to bank accounts domiciled in Wema Bank Nigeria Plc. in order to confer economic benefit to yourselves, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.”

Another count alleges that the group knowingly altered and erased data from the bank’s systems to fraudulently obtain an aggregate sum of ₦8.568 billion.

All defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their plea, prosecuting counsel Aso Larrys Peters requested the court to fix a date for trial and to remand the accused in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service.

Justice Daniel Osiagor adjourned the matter and directed that the defendants be remanded as requested.