The Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Omereonye Solomon Chigozie (alias Kolor Cabiek Ye) before Justice Maurine A. Oyetenu of the Federal High Court, Uyo, for alleged internet fraud involving $1,500 (One Thousand Five Hundred US Dollars).

Chigozie was docked on Thursday, March 20, 2025, on a two-count charge bordering on impersonation, possession of fraudulent messages, and obtaining money under false pretenses through a fictitious Facebook account: “Kolor Cabiek Ye.”

Details of the Charges

Count One accused Chigozie of fraudulently impersonating “Kolor Cabiek Ye” on Facebook between 2019 and 2024, intending to gain undue advantage—an offence under Section 22(2)(b)(i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024, punishable under Section 22(2)(b)(iv).

Count Two stated that he received $1,500 while posing as “Kolor Cabiek Ye,” funds suspected to be proceeds of crime—an offence under Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, punishable under Section 18(3).

Chigozie pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Following his plea, the prosecution counsel, Enobong Ubokudom, requested a trial date and his remand in a Correctional Centre. The defense counsel, Ikwere Davies, did not oppose the application.

Justice Oyetenu adjourned the case to May 22, 2025, for trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Uyo Correctional Centre.

Background of the Case

Chigozie was arrested in Uyo on October 3, 2024, following credible intelligence on his suspicious online activities. Investigations revealed that he impersonated foreign identities to defraud victims globally.