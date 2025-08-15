The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign 23 of the 93 suspected internet fraudsters recently arrested at a hotel within the precincts of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State....

The suspects are to appear before Justice D. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on charges bordering on impersonation, identity theft, and other internet-related offences.

The EFCC said the arraignment would be conducted in batches, following the profiling of those arrested during a pool party allegedly organised to celebrate their illicit activities.

Investigations revealed the party was initially planned for two other locations before being moved to the hotel near the OOPL, in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

According to the Commission, intelligence operatives had trailed the suspects to the venue.

It stressed that the operation did not target the former President’s facility, but rather the individuals involved, who have reportedly confessed to engaging in internet fraud.

The EFCC added that the arraignment of the remaining suspects would follow in due course.