The Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, have extended heartfelt gratitude to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as she marks her 65th birthday.

In a remarkable act of generosity and vision, our First Lady chose to celebrate by asking well-wishers to donate to the National Library Fund instead of presenting personal gifts.

This noble gesture reflects her lifelong commitment to education and her belief in the transformative power of knowledge.

The revival of the National Library Fund is central to the Federal Government’s drive to reposition Nigeria from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy.

The National Library is not just a building, but a vital symbol of learning, opportunity, and progress for generations to come.

This initiative aligns perfectly with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has consistently placed education at the heart of national renewal.

His administration remains determined to provide better learning environments at all levels of education, ensuring that Nigeria’s young people are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

The Ministers reaffirm their commitment to this mission and are calling on all Nigerians in the public and private sectors, civil society, and individuals to support the National Library Fund. Together, we can build a brighter educational future for the nation.