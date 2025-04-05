In a carnival-like atmosphere, residents of Edo State turned out in large numbers to welcome Governor Monday Okpebholo following his tribunal victory.

Mr Okpebholo returned to the state after the Edo State Election Tribunal in Abuja upheld his victory in the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

For months, the tribunal had heard petitions filed by the People’s Democratic Party.

In its judgment, the three-member panel led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi ruled that the Edo State governorship election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act and affirmed that Governor Monday Okpebholo was duly elected.

Upon his return, the excited governor was met with a grand procession of supporters as he led the people to the palace of the revered Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II.

Receiving the governor at his palace, the royal father urged him to remain steadfast in his commitment to the development of Edo State.