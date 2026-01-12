The Edo State Government has indefinitely postponed the reopening of all public and private schools in the Edo Central Senatorial District for the second term. The decision comes in the wake of last week’s violent protest in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, sparked by rising incidents of k...

The Edo State Government has indefinitely postponed the reopening of all public and private schools in the Edo Central Senatorial District for the second term.

The decision comes in the wake of last week’s violent protest in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, sparked by rising incidents of kidnappings in the community.

The unrest left several people injured, saw the vandalisation of the traditional ruler’s palace, and disrupted commercial activities, with some shops looted.

In a statement, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, said the postponement would remain in effect “till further notice.”

He noted that the delay is intended to allow authorities to address urgent issues aimed at improving the welfare of students.

According to him: “The new date of resumption will be duly communicated to the public in due course.

“Parents, guardians, and all education stakeholders within Edo Central Senatorial District are kindly requested to take note of this development and comply accordingly.”