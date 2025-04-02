The Edo state governorship election petition tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Action Alliance Adekunle Omoaje for lacking in merit and being frivolous.

The tribunal held that Adekunle Omoaje who filed the joint petition has no locus standi to Institute the case.

Mr Omoaje did not participate in the governorship election and as such has no power to question the validity of the election.

The petitioner’s grouse against the election was that he was not recognized as the National Chairman of the Action Alliance to nominate a candidate for the poll.

The tribunal held that his claim had no basis in the Electoral Act 2022.

Mr Omoaje had in the petition asked the Tribunal to declare the declaration of Governor Okpebholo and APC as winners of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC as illegal, unlawful, unconditional and null and void on non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

He also alleged corruption and that Governor Okpebholo and APC did not win the majority of lawful votes in the election.

The AA was not allowed to nominate a lawful governorship candidate for the election having not signed the nomination form as the National Chairman of the party.