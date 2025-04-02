The Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver judgment on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, challenging the outcome of the 21 September 2024 governorship election in the State.

The petitioners are challenging the declaration of Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the poll.

They alleged that the election was marred by irregularities.

The member panel of the tribunal, headed by Wilfred Kpochi, had, on 3 March, reserved judgment in the petition after the parties adopted their final written addresses.