The Edo state governorship election petition Tribunal has dismissed the Accord Party’s allegations of non-compliance and wrongful return of Monday Okpebholo as the governor of the State.

The Tribunal stated that the Accord Party failed to provide sufficient evidence to support their claims of non-compliance.

The petitioner’s request to declare their candidate the winner of the election was dismissed.

Past Court of Appeal and Supreme Court judgments were cited emphasizing that relevant facts must be pleaded for such a request to be granted.

The Tribunal also criticized the Accord Party’s petition for lacking clarity and failing to state the facts of the petition.

The petition was subsequently struck out for being vague.