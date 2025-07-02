Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru has condemned the gruesome killing of thirteen Ebonyi indigenes in Ogboji community, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The victims, according to reports, were attacked during their monthly town union meeting penultimate Monday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, Nwifuru described the killings as “senseless, barbaric and an affront to peace, unity and the sanctity of human life.

“It defies reason and logic that a group of Ebonyi people holding a peaceful meeting would be shot at at close range. It is unacceptable, and I frown strongly at such heinous acts in their entirety,” he said.

The Governor revealed he has contacted his Anambra counterpart, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and called for a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into the incident.

He emphasised the perpetrators must be brought to justice without delay, warning that any compromise in the matter could jeopardize the cordial relationship between both states.

While urging Ebonyi people, especially the bereaved families and affected communities, to remain calm and avoid reprisals, Governor Nwifuru assured that the Ebonyi State Government would deploy all necessary resources to ensure the killers are unmasked and prosecuted.

“Such barbarism has no place in modernity, and state arsenals will be deployed to unmask the perpetrators of the bloody killings,” the Governor said.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of all Ebonyi citizens, both within and outside the state.

Nwifuru vowed to follow up the matter until justice is served and promised that there would be no sacred cows.