The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a public alert regarding the activities of one Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, a former staff member who was dismissed from the Service.

In an official statement, the DSS revealed that Godwin has been engaging in fraudulent activities by falsely presenting himself as a representative of the Service to deceive and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“The public is hereby advised to refrain from any dealings with Mr. Godwin, as he no longer has any affiliation with the Service,” the statement read.

The DSS urged individuals with enquiries, complaints, or information related to the matter to contact the Service directly via telephone at 09088373515 or by email at dsspr@dss.gov.ng

.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to protecting national security and ensuring that impostors are brought to justice.