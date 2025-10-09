The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a public alert warning Nigerians against engaging with one Barry Donald, a dismissed officer allegedly involved in fraudulent activities. In a statement on Wednesday, the Service disclosed that the former staff has been using its name to deceive and ...

The DSS cautioned citizens to avoid any dealings with Donald or anyone claiming to represent the Service without proper verification.

“For requests, enquiries or complaints, the Service can be reached on 09088373515 or via email at dsspr@dss.gov.ng,” the agency added.