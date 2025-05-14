The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied claims by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) that its personnel invaded the organisation’s Abuja office, describing the allegation as misleading and damaging to the agency’s reputation.

A senior DSS official, John Afolabi, gave this testimony on Monday before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama during the ongoing hearing of a suit filed by two DSS personnel, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogunleye. The duo are suing SERAP and its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, for ₦5 billion in damages and ₦50 million in legal costs, also demanding a public apology across multiple media platforms.

Afolabi, who appeared as the second witness for the claimants, adopted his written statement on oath and called on the court to grant the reliefs sought. Under cross-examination by SERAP’s counsel, Devine Oguru, he maintained that the officers merely paid a routine visit to the SERAP office on 9 September 2024 and did not engage in any form of invasion.

Though Afolabi admitted he was not physically present at the SERAP office during the visit, he said he became aware of the incident through media reports and a subsequent internal investigation. “The information on the social media and regular media about the allegations levelled against the claimants by the defendants, and my investigation of the matter, gave me full insight into what transpired,” he told the court.

Afolabi, a Director in the DSS’s Investigation Directorate, said both John and Ogunleye acted professionally and under proper authority from their supervisor, noting that the allegations from SERAP not only damaged the officers’ reputation but also embarrassed the agency, prompting an internal probe.

According to Afolabi, the two officers have since faced interrogation, appeared before a disciplinary panel, and are currently under suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

Justice Yusuf Halilu adjourned the matter until 30 June 2025 for the commencement of the defence.