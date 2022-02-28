DSS Condemns Dr Iyorchia Ayu Statement on Security agencies

The Department of State Services (DSS) has condemned what it described as the unwarranted, unjustified and unfair Statement made by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu against security agencies including the Service.

The Service in a Statement signed by its Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, it is unfair and completely unjustified for the party Chairman to launch an attack on Security agencies and in particular, the DSS.

The PDP Chairman, while speaking at an event on 23rd February, 2022 in Owerri, Imo State, was quoted to have said that his party would not use the SSS to harass the people when they take over Aso Rock in 2023.

The DSS Spokesman said except the motive is to malign and incite the people against it, the Service questions the rationale behind such an unprovoked description of it by Chief Ayu who had variously benefitted from it and indeed the State.

He added that having served at various times as Senate President, Minster of Education, Industry, Internal Affairs and Environment, with full complements of Security details, he knows the Service is never used to harass the people and that if he ever used the details for negative purposes (unknown to the Service), he should know that the times have changed.

Dr Ayu according to the Mr Afunanya knows that the Service is a frontline guardian of democracy and respects the rule of law in Nigeria and is committed to the protection of the people.

Going further he said the DSS does not shield its personnel who offend its rules and in fact, laws of the land, from disciplinary action, thus the untruthfulness of his statement.

The DSS, Mr Afunanya, added has undoubtedly made profound sacrifices for the existence and unity of the country and will continue to, despite deliberate attacks on it.

He urged members of the public to disregard Dr Ayu’s statement, while also enjoining politicians to desist from making unguarded utterances with tendencies to breach public order.

The Service’s Spokesman said it prefers that it is left out of any political fray as it is committed to maintaining usual neutrality and transparency in the discharge of its mandate.