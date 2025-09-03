The Department of State Services (DSS) has arraigned 9 suspects alleged to have committed acts of terrorism in Plateau and Benue States....

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arraigned 9 suspects alleged to have committed acts of terrorism in Plateau and Benue States.

In 6 separate charges filed by the DSS, Terkende Ashuwa and Amos Alede of Guma local government area of Benue State were arraigned on a 3-count charge of allegedly carrying out reprisal attacks against the terror suspects, involved in Abinsi and Yelwata village, destroying a private property resulting in economic loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam village, Benue State.

Haruna Adamu and Muhammad Abdullahi of Awe local government area of Nassarawa state, in another charge were alleged alongside others still at large to have on June 13th, 2025, carried out attacks against the people of Abinsi and Yelwata village.

A 32-year-old woman Halima Haliru Umar of Faskari local government area of Kastina State was slammed with a 4-count charge of providing transportation of 302 rounds of AK-47 rifle live ammunition to bandits.

While a 75-year-old man Nanbol Tali and Timnan Manjo were also arraigned on four-count charge on allegations of engaging in buying and selling of two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles with out license at the rate of 3 million naira.

In a related development, Danjuma Antu of Jos North Plateau State was dragged to the court on a 5-count charge of unlawful possession of two locally fabricated pistols firearms capable of discharging 9mm ammunition caliber.

The DSS filed another 6-count charge against one Silas Iduh Oloche of Agatu LGA Benue state for unlawful possession of 18 firearms( grenades) without a license.